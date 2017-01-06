Air India to start Pune-Chandigarh flight

Air India will connect Pune to Chandigarh for the first time with a direct flight from January 16, 2017, in a move to promote regional connectivity by the national carrier.
The flight, AI 813 will take off from Chandigarh at 1050 hrs and arrive in Pune at 1320 hrs. The return flight AI 814 from Pune will depart at 1400 hrs and land in Chandigarh at 1630 hrs on all days, except Saturday and Sunday. The non-stop flight will operate with an Airbus A320 aircraft on the Pune-Chandigarh-Pune route.
The service is expected help to promote industrial development and give a fillip to tourism.