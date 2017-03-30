Air India launches Delhi-Washington direct flight

National carrier Air India has announced the launch of its non-stop flight service from New Delhi to Washington, beginning July 7 this year. The flight will be operated thrice a week with a Boeing 777-200 LR plane.
The bookings for the new flight commenced on March 27, the airline said, adding that 80 seats have been booked. The 238-seater B777-200 LR has eight seats in first class, 35 in business class and 195 in economy class.
With this development, Washington has become Air India’s fifth non-stop destination in the US after San Francisco, New York, Newark and Chicago.
(PTI)