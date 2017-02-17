Air India Express launches Delhi-Dhaka service

Air India Express, the budget arm of national carrier Air India, has launched its services from the national capital to Dhaka. The airline will provide the service four times a week – Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
On the Dhaka-Delhi sector, the flight will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.
The carrier has a code share with Air India on this route. Besides, it plans to provide code share connections on Air India flights from the UK and the US to Dhaka and vice versa via Delhi, according to a press release.
Air India Express CEO K Shyam Sundar said the airline will offer competitive and affordable fares on both sectors.
Currently, the airline connects 15 Indian cities to 15 international destinations in the Middle East and South East Asia.
(PTI)