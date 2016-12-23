ADTOI launches new chapter in Rajasthan

Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI) has recently launched its new chapter in Rajasthan. Mahinder Singh, director, K K Holidays and Travels will be heading the chapter which consists of 22 members. Speaking to Express TravelWorld, P P Khanna, president, ADTOI, stated, “The chapter was launched at the recent Jaipur Travel Mart. The managing committee decided it was time to go ahead with the state and promote it as a proper destination. Mahinder Singh will be heading our Rajasthan Chapter from Jaipur and we look forward to promote domestic tourism in the state.”
Singh who already heads the Indian Association of Tour Operators’ (IATO) Rajasthan Chapter believes that the state needs to be further promoted among the domestic tourists. He shared, “Rajasthan receives about 40 per cent of foreign tourist arrivals, but is slowly picking up among the domestic travellers. We started domestic packages in the year 2008 and have office branches all over the state. Through our connect with the association, I hope to promote the rural areas of regional Rajasthan which can be an incredible tourism product for both the domestic as well as the foreign tourist.”
He added, “We look forward to increasing the number of agents associated with ADTOI apart from raising awareness among the present member. While Rajasthan does well for inbound foreign tourist, it is time it picks up as a preferred domestic destination as well.”
When asked about next year’s ADTOI convention, Khanna stated, “We have already sent our proposal to the government of Maharashtra to hold our conference in Mumbai next year. We look forward to their positive response. The new ADTOI website, currently under construction will also be launching by end of the year. It will be a better platform to communicate with the members and also sync the efforts made by the ministry of tourism.”