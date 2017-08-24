AAI forms strategic alliance with Ola, Uber

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has entered into strategic alliances with Ola and Uber that will provide passengers the option to hire these cabs at select aerodromes. As part of this strategic alliance, both Ola and Uber will fulfill commuting demand of passengers at the AAI-run Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow and Bhubaneswar airports. “This alliance with Ola and Uber shall also facilitate air passengers to book a cab through the booking kiosks located at the airport itself. This will reduce the hassle of waiting or moving out for such app-based cabs,” AAI said in a release.
Guruprasad Mohapatra, chairman, AAI, said that bringing in leading cab service aggregators like Ola and Uber is a move to ensure hassle-free commuting and offer better services to air travellers in the country. “AAI has always kept passengers’ convenience at the centre of its functioning and is committed to giving the best possible experience to users at airports,” he added.
“We are encouraged by the collaborative step from the AAI. With a first-of-its-kind partnership in India with mass air transit infrastructure, we expect to cater to (needs of) visitors from over 70 countries that use Uber in India,” said David Richter, global head – business and corporate development, Uber.