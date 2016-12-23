UAE’s Yas Island is hosting the first edition of ‘Yas Winterland Festival’ for an entire month of family-friendly events, activities and offers this festive season. For the inaugural edition of the festival, various activities will take place such as Yas Marina’s Let It Snow celebrations, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s Winterfest, Yas Mall’s Festive Season, du Forum’s Winterland Carnival, and midnight fireworks shows to welcome the New Year. Additionally, Coldplay’s New Year’s eve – A Head Full of Dreams – live show is expected to draw a large number of visitors. The ongoing Yas Winterland Festival will run until January 7, 2017.