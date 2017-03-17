Wonderful Indonesia Music Festival, to be held in the island of Batam in the Riau Islands province on March 31, will see British jazz-funk-soul band Incognito present its tunes and melodies in a concert, to be held in the ballroom of Swiss-Belhotel Harbour Bay Batam. Presented by PT Lima Tujuh Kreasindo in collaboration with Batam Jazz Society (BJS) as local event organisers, and fully supported by the Ministry of Tourism, the concert will not only feature music but also lighting with multimedia effects. Wonderful Indonesia Music Festival is designed as a music show that highlights a number of music genres such as funk, soul, R&B, dance, fusion jazz, and more, aimed to attract more visitors to Batam, being just a short ferry ride across from Singapore. Considering Batam’s strategic location being at the front line and gateway from neighbouring countries, the event is expected to draw over 2,000 visitors.