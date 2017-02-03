Winterlude Ottawa

Winterlude, one of the most popular events in Ottawa, Canada, will be held from February 3-20 this year. The event was initiated in 1979 to celebrate Canada’s unique northern climate and culture. Ottawa transforms itself into a winter attraction, with the highlight being the Rideau Canal Skateway. Visitors can witness ice carvers from across the world transform blocks of ice into works of art, who will also reveal a few secrets of sculpturing. Snowflake Kingdom is the largest snow playground in North America. Visitors can also experience the snow maze, snow obstacle course, 30 giant snow slides and ice fishing. The Rideau Canal Skateway is the world’s largest skating rink where skates can be rented. Visitors get a chance to glide along in the sites and fun-filled activities along this 7.8-km sheet of ice. Whereas at night, one can enjoy music at the Confederation Park. Each year, close to 600,000 people participate in Winterlude activities, most of which are free.