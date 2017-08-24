Red Sea International Jazz Festival, Israel

The 31st Red Sea International Jazz Festival in Eilat will take place this year at the Eilat Port, from August 27-30, 2017. There is list of artists from Israel and worldwide, as well as four festive days with master classes, workshops and the traditional jam stage. The festival, led by artistic director and renowned musician Eli Degibri, introduces a multi-colour programme starring prominent international and Israeli musicians. The festival hotel, Leonardo Royal Resort, is the host to the artists and production staff, as well as home to the Israeli Jazz Convention discussion panels, master classes and a special children’s show. The festival’s traditional jam stage will be held yet again at the Dekel Beach.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

