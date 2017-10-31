Pushkar Mela, Rajasthan

The ongoing Pushkar Mela in Pushkar near Ajmer is an eight-day-long festival organised by Rajasthan Tourism and District Administration every year, for celebrating the years’ old traditions and treasures of the state. This vibrant festival, also known as the Pushkar Camel Fair or Pushkar Fair, is a colourful and vibrant display of unique exhibitions, competitions and events. Besides, the fair is renowned for being one of the world’s largest cattle fair. The eight-day festival will witness a melange of cultural and adventure activities like Harmony Marathon (From Dargah Shareef in Ajmer to Brahma Temple in Pushkar) in the morning, hot air balloon flights, Nagada Vadan, Pooja at different temples, Mandana competition, football match with foreigners, adventure sports and activites at adventure zone, Shilgram handicrafts bazaar, Deepdaan, Rangoli, Maha Arti, Pushkar Abhishek at Pushkar Sarovar, spiritual walks, rural sports, exhibitions, cultural performances by the locals, as well as live musical performances by famous local and international artists.

