Mega Tulip Festival, Jammu and Kashmir

A first-of-its-kind initiative of the Jammu and Kashmir government, the ongoing Mega Tulip Festival is showcasing Asia’s largest tulip garden – The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, overlooking the Dal Lake, which has more than 20 lakh tulips of 46 varieties. Its opening marks the beginning of tourism season in the Valley. At the festival site, decorated kiosks and stalls are showcasing handicrafts and cuisine of the Valley with traditional, ethnic touch. On the sidelines of this festival, an ‘Aalmi Mushaira’ event is also held, feauring world famous poets’ Urdu compositions.