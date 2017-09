The Kota Adventure Festival is held every year during Dusserha (October). Originally started off to boost tourism, this festival is ideal for adventure sports lovers. Tourists from across the world can witness various events such parasailing, rafting, wind surfing, water skiing and kayaking. Apart from these activities, visitors can also experience rock climbing, gliding, trekking, angling and rural excursions. This year the festival will be held from September 30 to October 17.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn