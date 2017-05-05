Jacob’s Ladder Festival, Israel

The Jacob’s Ladder Festival is a folk music festival in Israel, held twice a year in Nof Ginosar on the shores of the Sea of Galilee in the North of Israel. The festival takes place in May and December and is a unique musical and social event, featuring aspects of folk music from Bluegrass to World music, Irish jigs to Country Rock, and Blues to Renaissance. The May festival is the larger of the two, with events taking place outdoors. The 2017 spring Jacob’s Ladder Festival will take place from May 18-20, 2017. The 2017 festival line-up includes 36 live performances with numerous music and dance workshops, crafts fair, story tent, Yoga and free camping.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

