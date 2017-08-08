Independence Day Celebration, Delhi

Each year Government of India holds Independence Day celebrations at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi. On August 15, 1947, the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru had raised the Indian national flag above the Lahori Gate of the Red Fort in Delhi; since then it has been a practice every year. Twenty-one gun shots are fired in honour of the occasion. The Prime Minister’s speech is followed by march past of divisions of the Indian Armed Forces and paramilitary forces, featuring parades and pageants which showcase scenes from the independence struggle and India’s diverse cultural traditions.

