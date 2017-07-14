Dok Krachiao Blooming Festival, Thailand

One of Thailand’s most popular natural sights, Dok Krachiao – or Siam Tulips – can be seen in bloom in the Pa Hin Ngam and Sai Tong National Parks. The event is celebrated in Dok Krachiao Blooming Festival 2017, which takes place from June 1 to September 30. During the festival, there are various activities to enjoy and tours of the flower fields in Pa Hin Ngam and Sai Thong. There are also hill treks, a fair selling local food and handcrafts, and musical concerts to enjoy. The Dok Krachiao – or Siam Tulip, (Curcuma alismatifolia) is not actually a tulip but related to the ginger plant and grows across the province of Chaiyaphum in Northeastern Thailand, as well as in Lao PDR and Cambodia. The flower fields come into bloom during the region’s rainy season.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

