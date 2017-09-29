Shandong hosts the Qufu International Confucius Culture Festival which is held every year between September 26 and October 10 in Qufu City, the hometown of Confucius. Confucius (551-479 BC) was born on September 28t in Qufu, Shandong Province. Celebrations include a grand ceremony of worshipping Confucius, performances at the Temple of Confucius and the Cemetery of Confucius and occasionally a kung fu competition. These performances are often accompanied with ancient music and dance, which are performed in an ornate manner. Confucius Culture Festival serves not only as a pageant to commemorate the world-famous philosopher, but a chance to introduce Chinese culture to the whole world. A visit to the hometown of Confucius, Qufu, is included in almost all featured tour packages to Shandong Province.

