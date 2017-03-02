Braj Holi, Rajasthan

The two-day Braj festival in Rajasthan is held every year in the Shukla Paksha of the Phalgun month, a few days prior to Holi. This festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Rajasthan. The festival is celebrated with pomp and ceremony in Deeg, Kaman and Bharatpur. This year the festival will be held from March 7-8. The festival will begin with a ‘Nature Walk’ for children and bird fair, talk and seminar. This will be followed by a photography exhibition. Both events will be held at the Keoladeo National Park. Similarly, at the Deeg Palace, Rajasthani folk artistes will also perform. On both the days, there will be rural sports events, Kabaddi matches and tug of war and cricket played at the Lohagarh Stadium.