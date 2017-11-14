Key happenings in the world of tourism
New developments Cathay Pacific Airways conducted a series of sales blitz and workshops in Ahmedabad, Pune and Mumbai to mark the reintroduction of its premium economy class and the increase in capacity on flights from Mumbai
Aero Expo 2017 Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the 2nd Aero Expo 2017, in New Delhi
Uplifting tourism Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) recently associated with the second ‘International Buddhist Festival for Social & Culture Relationship’ in Aurangabad
Golden honour Karan Anand, head – relationships and supplier
management, Cox & Kings was recently honoured with the Gold Award by the French government
Filming growth PHD Chamber and its knowledge partner BnB Nation recently released ‘PHDCCI Global Film Tourism Report’ in Mumbai
Lager N Barrel With the onset of Oktoberfest this year, Delhi NCR
witnessed Gaana Lager N Barrel festival, North India’s first beer and
music festival
Strengthning bonds Seychelles Tourist Office, India recently organised a three-city roadshow in Delhi, Ahmedabad and Mumbai
New experiences South African Tourism’s India office recently organised an educational tour to South Africa for a number of travel agents from Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Nagpur and Bengaluru
Pride of Mumbai The Department of Posts on recently issued two postage stamps to commemorate the completion of 75 years of operations of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai
Platinum partner Louvre Abu Dhabi has signed the first exclusive platinum partnership with Etihad Airways
Responsible tourism Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently launched a dedicated mission for the state’s ‘Responsible Tourism’ campaign
Royal evening Skal Club of Bombay, in association with India Business Group, British Business Group and Cigar Club, hosted an evening at Royal Opera House in Mumbai, featuring popular performances