There seems to be something unique about the Indian travel and tourism fraternity. Stakeholders and professionals connected to this sector can be easily described as patient and resilient. They have been diligently pushing the cause of tourism year on year, through conventions, conferences and other forums with some hope to hear favourable news. Some appeals have been addressed and answered, while few are yet to receive serious attention from governmental bodies. But the fact remains, the industry is still pushing its case, as newer challenges emerge with changing times and technology. New players, the likes of Paytm are venturing into the travel space.

This September will witness a series of industry conventions, wherein once again industry thought leaders will gather to ponder on the best way forward to bring in the desired growth and business resurgence. From the ICPB Convention in Hyderabad (August end) to the IATO Convention in Bhubaneswar, from the IAAI Convention and ATOAI Convention in Kerala to that of the FHRAI Convention in Bengaluru and the OTOAI Convention in Ras Al Khaimah, industry minds will meet at various locations to look, relook, learn and unlearn what’s best for their associations and hopefully look at what’s best for the industry in general.

Discussions, that hover around PPP models and industry investments should be concrete rather than just comforting words. As we look at and follow the industry proceedings closely, it would be desirable if the industry works together as true partners and not those just on paper. PPP solutions cannot be piecemeal but should be prudent and pragmatic. Here’s wishing the industry a fruitful meeting of minds.

Reema Lokesh

