We want the government to open a world class convention centre Bhubaneswar

Continuing with its expansion plans in Odisha, Swosti Group will launch Swosti Chilika Resort, the premium luxury resort at Chilika Lake this month. Speaking to Express TravelWorld, J K Mohanty, chairman, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Odisha (HRAO)& CMD, Swosti Group shares the group’s future plans and Odisha’s infrastructural needs

J K Mohanty

The 11 acre property at Chilika Lake will offer 70 deluxe rooms and one presidential suite along with other event and restaurant facilities. Scheduled to open in July, the property will be one of a kind in the lake area. Speaking about his the new venture, Mohanty, informs, “Chilika Lake holds a lot of potential as a tourist spot and our resort is sure to attract more tourists. We are confident that the quality and service will fulfill the needs of the high end domestic and foreign tourists.”

Swosti Group currently owns three hotels in Odisha and this will be its fourth property. While speaking about the expansion plans, Mohanty mentions, “We will continue to expand in Odisha as there is a scope in a lot of areas. We own lands in locations like Puri, Bhitarkanika, Satpura which shall shape up as future projects. Since majority of hotels in Bhubaneswar are business hotels, the average occupancy ranges from 60 – 70 per cent but at the resort property we are looking to cater 80 percent leisure guests.”

The government has raised the tourism budget to Rs 200 crore from Rs 45 crore which showcases the importance of tourism in a growing economy. They are planning to aggressively market Odisha on the the international and domestic front through he print and digital media. Roadshows have been planned for every state this year as well, says Mohanty.

Recently Air Asia started a weekly services from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lampur which directly connects Odisha with the south Asian region. Mohanty reiterates, “The government is planning to do roadshows in countries like Sri Lanka, Kuala Lampur, Thailand and Singapore thanks to the connectivity of Air Asia flights. This shall help put Odisha at the centrestage of India’s tourism map.”

The tourism policy of Odisha has made it easier to make investments in the state. The government realises that tourism is going to be the future game changer and will give boost to the economy by providing employment, generating foreign exchange and increasing tourist inflow. The hotel association has been constantly working with the government for the same and gives recommendations on the infrastructural needs for growth.

The second Odisha Tourism Conclave highlighted the areas of opportunity, providing the much needed information for investors and entrepreneurs. Mohanty asserts, “We have suggested to the government to open a world class convention centre in Bhubaneswar that can attract more business tourism to the state. Another important aspect is to improve infrastructure, build more hotels and also improve the connectivity to far off areas like Jaipur.”

Odisha will also host a Travel Bazar in association with Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI ) in October to bring in more investors and agents to the state.