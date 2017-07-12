The roadmap for Odisha

With a view to promote Odisha on the domestic and international front, the second edition of Odisha Tourism Conclave highlighted the basic tourism infrastructure needs of the state

The second edition of Odisha Tourism Conclave held in Bhubaneswar in June 17, 2017 highlighted how tourism can be the driving force of India’s future economy. Initiated by the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Odisha (HRAO), the conclave witnessed participation from government officials and major tourism stakeholders of Odisha. The entire day housed power packed panels on various subjects like branding of the state, need for tourism infrastructure, skill development in hospitality amidst other issues. The conclave concluded in the presence of Naveen Patnaik, chief minister, Odisha; Vikram Oberoi, president- Hotel Association of India and managing director and CEO, The Oberoi Group; Ashok Panda, minister of tourism, Odisha and Pronab Sarkar, president, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) among other prominent leaders.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik urged all stakeholders to partner with the government in making Odisha the next big destination of India and the world. He commented, “The co-operation between HRAO and the Odisha government to bring together this conclave is indeed commendable. The past years have seen a significant rise in the tourist arrivals, and tourism in Odisha is headed for the big push. Air Asia’s direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Kuala Lampur will result in higher tourist footfalls to the state.”

Oberoi, mentioned, “I have seen a drastic growth and development of the state in the past years. As more Indians have started travelling within India, it presents a great opportunity to focus on tourism within the country. Odisha as a state can make the best of this situation and built on the required infrastructure to attract tourist numbers.”

Sarkar spoke on one of the sessions on how tourism can be the driving force of future economy. He stated, “The image of the state needs to be improved with the help of constant promotions. The best way to start promotions is in the domestic market which can generate more funds. If the environment and hygiene conditions reach international level, it will automatically attract tourists.” IATO will be hosting their annual convention in Bhubaneswar in September to give it the much needed tourism push.

Commenting on the how tourism strengthens the economy, Banjamin Simone, managing director, TravelLink stated, “Coastal tourism can be the future of this sector if the highways are well maintained. The tourism policy should embrace the local community in an equal manner and involve them in tourism growth. This shall also help the regional areas to develop further.”

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Dr S C Jamir, governor of Odisha and Arti Ahuja, principal secretary, ministry of tourism. While talking about Odisha as a tourist destination, the officials agreed that the state has some unique locations to offer and with the right promotion it could change the tourism dynamics for India.

Some other prominent discussions included topics like niche tourism and what were the advantages of investing in Odisha. N B Jawale, director tourism, Government of Odisha brought forward the benefits of the state’s new tourism policy which makes investment in the sector relatively easier than other Indian states.