Selimiye Mosque, Istanbul

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Selimiye Mosque is visible from all parts of Istanbul. With its monumental dome and four slender minarets, the mosque was designed and built by Mimar Sinan, the world renowned royal architect. Every minaret with the height of 85,67 metres contains three Azan platforms, three stairways, each leading to a different platform and a unique design. The dome is the centre of attention with a span of 31.30 metres and a height of 42.30 metres. The glazed tile decorations of the Selimiye Mosque are also highly acclaimed.

