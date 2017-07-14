Sayama Forest Chapel, Japan

Sayama Forest Chapel by architect Hiroshi Nakamura is part of the Sayama Lakeside Cemetery. Ultra-precision construction technology was used to create a frame that doubles as the building’s surface, and the altar was positioned so worshippers can face the forest where, during morning services, the sun lights up the surrounding trees. Pillars join at the top to form a “sasu” (truss-like) frame, and the roof was thatched with sand-cast aluminum tiles handcrafted by local artisans. The chapel remains open from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm and is closed on Wednesdays.

