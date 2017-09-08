Rumi Gate, Lucknow

The 60-feet-high Rumi Gate, or Rumi Darwaza, in Lucknow was constructed during the reign of Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula in 1784. It was built by Nawab Asaf-us-Daula to generate employment during the famine of 1784, and is said to be identical in design to an ancient portal at Constantinople in Turkey and is also referred to as Turkish Gate. It is a huge ornate structure, marked by an eight faceted ‘chhatri’ in its uppermost part. In earlier times it was used to mark the entrance to the Old Lucknow City. It is now adopted as a symbol of the city of Lucknow.

