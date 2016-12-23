Robber’s Cave, Uttarakhand

Locally known as Guchhipani, Robber’s Cave is located around eight kms from Dehradun city. It is a 600-metre-long river cave formation, divided into two parts. Robber’s Cave has a highest fall of about 10 metres. In the central part of the cave, lies a broken fort wall structure, consisting of a narrow gorge formed in a conglomerate limestone area on Doon Valley’s Dehra plateau. The tourist attraction is a natural cave formation where rivers flow inside the cave. Maintained by state authorities, the site has gained prominence as a tourist spot.