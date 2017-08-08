RBI Monetary Museum, Mumbai

The RBI Monetary Museum in Mumbai serves as the custodian of the country’s monetary heritage. The museum is an effort to document, preserve and present India’s currency system to the public. Divided into numerous sections, the museum presents a permanent display of representative collection of original coins, currency notes and financial instruments, which go back to 2,500 years. The museum also has interactive kiosks and money games for students. The kiosks give comprehensive details with enlarged images about the displays and the games through which children can learn various features and facts of currency notes and coins.

