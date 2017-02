Also known as Lal Deval, the Ohel David Synagogue in Pune, was constructed by philanthroupist David Sassoon in 1867, which has now become an important part of the country’s cultural and architectural heritage. The English gothic-styled structure is located on Moledina Road in Pune and has a 90-feet-high obelisk upon which a clock is hung. Ohel David Synagogue is also said to be Asia’s largest synagogue.