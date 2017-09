Known as the highest open air museum in the world, Mount Nemrut houses majestic places of worship belonging to the Hellenistic Era in ancient Anatolia. Mount Nemrut is described as the sacred place of Commagene Kingdom with its statues standing 10 metres high and inscriptions that are several metres long, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as a cultural asset. Also, the huge disembodied stone heads of Mount Nemrut are one of Turkey’s most iconic images.

