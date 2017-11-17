Miniature Wonderland, Hamburg

The Miniature Wonderland in Hamburg, Germany is the biggest model railway in the world. The 2,300 sq m exhibition space features around 400,000 tiny figures positioned across eight different regions, over 1300 trains and approximately 20,000 metres of track, more than 500,000 lights and 10,000 moving cars, day and night simulations every 15 minutes, and flight simulations, all controlled by more than 64 computers. Visitors can discover the model railway in a small group or at events such as Nights in Wonderland or on a Behind the Scenes guided tour.

