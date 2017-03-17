Krem Lymput Cave, Meghalaya

The Kream Lymput Cave lies about six kms from the village of Nongjri. The entrance of the cave, hidden in the jungle with covered boulders, reveals itself by the cool air it blows. It is one of the most sought after caves among tourists in Meghalaya. From the small entrance hole, the main trunk passage runs for about one km with inclined walls and ceiling towards West, into a passage known as “Way to Heaven”, which is a loose and slippery climb. It leads into a series of spacious galleries which are very rich in calcite formations. The major attraction here is the Mughal Room, which is more than 25-metre-wide, 25-metre-high, and 75-metre-long. This cave is 6641 metre in length.