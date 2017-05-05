KRC Museum and War Memorial, Ranikhet

Established in the 1970s, Kumaon Regimental Centre (KRC) Museum and War Memorial, in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand, showcases the history of Kumaon and Garhwal regiments of the Indian Army. It also displays valuable treasures like Rani Jhasi’s silver scepter, Chinese rifles from the 1962 war, a World War II Japanese wireless field telephone and documents related to the Kargil War. An uphill road leads to the KRC museum from the mall. The museum displays memorabilia from the regimental past, the traditional costumes, armours used by the regiments in the past battles and medals won and more.

