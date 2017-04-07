Church of St George, Egypt

The unique Church of St George, in Egypt’s capital Cairo, is the only round church found in the country. Built in the 10th century on top of a Roman tower of the fortified town called Babylon, the church is connected to the Monastery of St George and is the seat of the Greek Patriarchate of Alexandria. Visitors can ascend the steps along the Roman towers and see a relief of St George slaying a dragon on the outer brickwork of the wall. Inside, the austere ancient artwork graces the church with depictions of St George and his quest to defend Christianity.