Yangon, Myanmar

The capital of Myanmar, Yangon is also known as the “Garden City of the East” and the gateway to Myanmar. Yangon features lakes, parks and green tropical vegetation. Downtown Yangon is known for its avenues and 19th century architecture. The former British colonial capital is said to have the largest number of colonial buildings in South-East Asia. Shwedagon Pagoda atop Singuttara Hill is Yangon’s landmark tourist attraction. Yangon is dotted with several Pagodas including Maha Wizira Pagoda, Botataung Pagoda, Sule Pagoda, Ye Le Pagoda and more. Some of the other popular places of tourist interest include The Karaweik, National Museum, Bogyoke Market, Allied War Memorial, Myanmar Gems Museum, Yangon Planetarium among others.

