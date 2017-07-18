Wokha, Nagaland

Wokha town is located at the Wokha Mountain, the highest peak in the range. Wokha houses several noteworthy hills such as Mount Tiyi and Otsu Cliff, which allow visitors to experience the vibrant landscapes covered with flowers and orchards. Known for its mountain ranges, Wokha is also a land of rivers. Doyang is the largest river in the Wokha district. Several hill streams fall into the river from the central and western parts and give it a fascinating look. Terrace cultivation is also carried out on the valleys surrounding Doyang River. Two other significant rivers, Chubi and Nzhu are also tributaries of the Doyang.

