Vizag, Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Vizag, is a port city located along the shores of Bay of Bengal and is headquarters to the Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy. Vizag has a rich and vibrant culture and heritage and was part of the ancient Kalinga Empire. The city is blessed with natural beauty, with hill ranges, beaches along its coastline and natural valleys. The city is surrounded by three hills, Sri Venkateswara Konda, Ross Hill and Dargah Konda. Each hill is home to a shrine, dedicated to three different religions. Some of the popular places of tourist interest include Submarine Museum, Dolphin’s Nose, Ramakrishna Beach, Borra Caves among others.

