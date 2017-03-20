Thimphu, Bhutan

The capital of the Kingdom of Bhutan, Thimphu is a bustling little city in the main centre of commerce, religion and government in the country. Thimphu is the most modern city in Bhutan with an abundance of restaurants, cafes, nightclubs and shopping centres, however it still retains its cultural identity and values amidst modernisation. One of the interesting things about Thimphu is that it is the only capital city in the world that does not use traffic lights. Instead a few major intersections have policemen standing in decorated booths, directing traffic. The juxtaposition of ancient tradition and modernity make Thimphu an ideal location for visitors. Some of the attractions in the city include Tashichhoe Dzong, Simtokha Dzong, Dechen Phodrang Monastery, Dechencholing Palace, Tango Monastery, Buddha Dordenma and more.