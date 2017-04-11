Sanchi, Madhya Pradesh

Synonymous with Buddhist Stupas containing relics of the Buddha, the town of Sanchi has been the focus of interest among travellers from across the world. The Stupas of Sanchi were constructed on the orders of Emperor Ashoka to preserve and spread the Buddhist philosophy. The town also houses monasteries and an Ashokan pillar. UNESCO has also given the status of ‘World Heritage Site’ to the Mahastupa. Sanchi is alo home to the Gupta Temple, which is signifies one of the earliest temple architecture. Whereas, the Udaygiri Caves, built in th fifth century, display art from the Gupta period.