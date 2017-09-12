Rabat, Morocco

The capital of Morocco, Rabat is rich in culture and history. The city’s streets and public squares are dotted with masterpeices. Rabat is also a modern and environmentally responsible capital, with the presence of numerous parks such as the Botanical Test Gardens and the Bouknadel Exotic Gardens. The city also offers an ocean front. The city’s modern flair is reflected in its infrastructure and festivals. Furthermore, Rabat has transformed the Mawazine World Rhythms Festival into an international event, drawing significant footfall. Some of the popular tourist attractions in and around the city include the Kasbah of the Udayas, the Chellah, Udayas Beach and more.

