Patiala, Punjab

Patiala’s history is rich in legacy of art and architecture. The city is also well known for its many product-specific bazaars, featuring traditional crafts such as embroidered shoes, coloured braids, silken drawstrings and many more. Patiala’s tourism offerings are spread across forts and palaces, museums and places of worship, gardens and wildlife sanctuaries. A major tourist attraction, Moti Bagh Palace was built as one of the largest residences of the world in the mid-19th century. The Indo-Saracenic structure has over 1,000 rooms and is set in a sprawling 400-acre Mughal garden replete with terraces and water channels. Other popular places of tourist interest in and around the city include Qila Mubarak, Sheesh Mahal, Armour and Chendeliers Museum, Bahadurgarh Fort, Bir Bhunerheri Wildlife Sanctuary, Bir Motibagh among others.

Share this: Twitter

Google

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

