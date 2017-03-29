Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh

Located 270 kms away from the state capital Itanagar, Pasighat is the oldest administrative district of the erstwhile North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA). Pasighat is situated on the banks of the river Siang, the main tributary of the Brahmaputra. Pasighat is bounded by snowclad peaks, rocky mountains and a variety of flora and fauna. Besides natural beauty, Pasighat is known for its hanging bridges and cultural offerings. The town also houses various memorials from the British era. Some of the tourism attractions in and around Pasighat include Kekar Monying, Konsing, Yingkiong, Dehang, Daying Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Mouling National Park among others.