Panama City, Panama

January 10, 2017
The capital and the largest city of Panama, Panama City is located at the Pacific Entrance of the famed Panama Canal, a 48-mile waterway connecting the Atlantic Ocean with the Pacific Ocean. The city offers diverse tourism experiences for travellers in its different areas. For instance, El Cangrejo features a distinct cultural identity and offers constant activities at all hours; Bella Vista is one of the oldest neighbourhoods in the city of Panama, conserving its neocolonial architecture; Casco Viejo is the historic district of Panama City, best known for its UNESCO World Heritage Site; whereas Punta Pacifica is a luxury residential and tourist area, with skyscrapers by the Pacific Ocean, and a sought-after area among expats. Popular tourist attractions across these areas include Las Bóvedas, The National Institute of Culture Building, Interoceanic Canal Museum, among more.

