Orchha, Madhya Pradesh

Orchha is an historic town in Madhya Pradesh, nestled on the banks of river Betwa. Here, the river Betwa splits into seven channels, also called the Satdhara. Orchha offers its many monuments as tourist attractions, which reflect the ancient town’s history. Visitors can also find interesting temples and palaces. Some of the popular places of tourist attraction include Jahangir Mahal, built in honour of the Mughal Emperor Jahangir; Laxmi Narayan Temple, which exhibits a unique architectural style which is a mix of a fort and a temple; Raja Mahal; Chhatris, cenotaphs that were constructed in honour of Orchha’s erstwhile rulers; among more.