Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

The birthplace of Lord Krishna, Mathura is situated on the banks of the river Yamuna. The city is most renowned as a religious tourism destinations and houses numerous temples dedicated to Lord Krishna. Some of the popular temples include Govind Dev Temple, Rangaji Temple, Dwarikadhish Temple, Bankey Bihari Temple and the Iskcon Temple. The destination comes alive during the festival of colours, Holi. Several classical and folk artistes render performances on this occasion. The Raas Leela is also enacted to recreate the many legends of Lord Krishna’s life. Other tourist attractions include Kusum Sarovar, Govardhan Temple, Braj Holi and Barsana Holi.