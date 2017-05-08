Mandu, Madhya Pradesh

The city of Mandu is beautified by Afghan architecture surrounded by baobab trees, which are native to Africa. The grand palaces in the city are a living heritage. The city’s existence can be traced back sixth century BC, making it one of the oldest in the country. An anonymous Afghan architect built the famous Jahaz Mahal and combined conservation of water and systems of rain water harvesting with Islamic architecture. The 120-metre-long Jahaz Mahal complex, a major tourist attraction in the city, is studded with many water structures. Various other tourist attractions include Hindola Mahal, 12 Darwazas, Hoshang Shah’s tomb, Mandu Fort and Jami Masjid.

