Ljubljana, Slovenia

The capital of Slovenia, Ljubljana offers a wealth of cultural and arts offerings. Ljubljana was named the European Green Capital of 2016. The cityscape, guarded by the prominent Ljubljana Castle, was shaped by the widely-celebrated architect Joze Plecnik, which is also a major tourist attraction. When walking the city, one can enjoy notable sights like Tromostovje (the Triple Bridge), the National and University Library, the monastery complex of Krizanke, the collonade of Ljubljana’s central farmers’ market, the Dragon Bridge, the Cobblers’ Bridge, Plecnik’s House in the Trnovo district amd more. Throughout the year, Ljubljana also offers a lineup of concerts, festivals, theatre shows, opera and ballet, street theatre, fairs and exhibitions.

