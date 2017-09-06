Konark, Odisha

Located on the Bay of Bengal, Konark is a small town and one of the points of the Golden Triangle of Odisha. Konark’s major highlight is the Sun Temple designed in the shape of a colossal chariot with seven galloping horses and 12 pairs of giant wheels. The state’s tourism department organises a popular tourism festival – Konark Festival – from December 1-5 every year, in the “Open Air Auditorium” with the Sun Temple as the backdrop which displays an ensemble of India’s classical and traditional dance forms. Some of the tourism highlights in Konark include Navagraha Shrine, ASI Museum, Konark Urban Haat, Bhagabati Pitha, Chandrabhaga Beach among others.

