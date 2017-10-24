Kisumu, Kenya

Kisumu City is a quiet port town on the shores of Lake Victoria with wide streets and fine colonial architecture. Kisumu was awarded city status in 2001 and has since grown into an attractive urban centre, with an attractive museum, one of Kenya’s largest open markets and ideal facilities for visitors. Located in close proximity from Kisumu’s central business district is the Kisumu Impala Sanctuary. To the south of Kisumu City fishing villages line Lake Victoria towards the broad waters of Homa Bay. This area is home to Ruma National Park, a small but attractive park with many unique species. Other points of interest in and around Kisumu include Kit-Milkayi, Dunga Beach, Freedom Park, Luan’gni Beach among others.

