Kargil, Jammu and Kashmir

Kargil, in the Ladakh district of J&K, is made up of a series of valleys, with each having its own unique history, geographical speciality and distinctive culture. Kargil is also associated with various dynasties and was also a hub for trans-continental Silk Route trade that linked Central Asia, the Indian subcontinent and the world. Forts and palaces, ancient rock carvings and petroglyphs, and diversity of linguistic, social, religious and ethnic communities are found in Kargil today. In addition to its cultural and spiritual offerings, Kargil’s landscape is ideal for adventure activities such as mountaineering, trekking, river rafting, rock-climbing, ice hockey, ice skating, speed skating, and snow skiing. The city also hosts several festivals across the year such as Ladakh Festival, Apricot Festival, Bon-onah Festival and more. Some of the popular tourist places include Zanskar valley, Suru valley, Sodh, Shakar-Chiktan, Shargole-Sapi and more.