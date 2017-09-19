Kangra, Himachal Pradesh

One of the most picturesque destinations of lower Himalayas, the Kangra valley is sheltered by the sublime Dhauladhar range. The history of Kangra valley dates back to the Vedic times, more than 3,500 years ago. The Kangra Fort is historically significant attraction in the region. Whereas, the Masroor rock cut temples are known for its 15 monolithic rock-cut temples in Indo-Aryan style and are richly carved. Some of the other tourist attractions in and around Kangra include Pragpur, Baijnath Shiv Temple, The Taal, The Judge’s Court and more. Crafts like the exquisitely designed shawls and miniature paintings of this region are also internationally appreciated.

