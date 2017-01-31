Jalandhar, Punjab

The oldest city of Punjab, Jalandhar posssesses historical and archaeological significance. The present Jalandhar district is associated with the Indus Valley civilisation. Archaeological exploration, over the years, have highlighted the antiquity Jalandhar of the Harappa period, with various sites marking their place on the archaeological map of India. Some of the popular tourist attractions in Jalandhar include Dakhni Sarai, Mughal Bridge, Phillaur Fort, Sarai, Tombs of Mohammad Momin and Haji Jamal, Ranjitgarh Golf Club Phillaur, Vajra Museum among others.